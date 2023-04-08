Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man is fighting for his life after being restrained in a hospital incident now Met Police officers are being investigated by the Police watchdog

A man is fighting for his life after being restrained in a hospital incident now Met Police officers are being investigated by the Police watchdog

by uknip247
A Man Is Fighting For His Life After Being Restrained In A Hospital Incident Now Met Police Officers Are Being Investigated By Police Watchdog

According to the police watchdog, a patient was admitted to Whittington Hospital’s intensive care unit on Monday after being left in a “critical condition.”

The man, said to be in his fifties, was arrested in Camden earlier that day after allegedly ‘behaving erratically,” setting his clothes on fire,’ and threatening members of the public.

He was then taken to a facility in north London, where he became ‘agitated’ and was restrained by officers before passing out.

The Independent Council for Police Conduct (IOPC) will now conduct an investigation, with the patient currently in a “critical but stable condition” as a result of the interaction.

‘An independent investigation into the actions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers during an incident where a man was restrained at a hospital in north London on Monday 3 April is underway,’ said the IOPC.

‘From what we understand, the man is still in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

‘On Monday morning, MPS officers responded to reports from members of the public of a man behaving erratically and setting his clothes on fire on Euston Road, NW1.

‘The man was taken to the medical facility to be assessed where he became agitated at times and later officers have used PAVA spray and restrained him. The man became unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

‘From what we understand, the man is still in critical but stable condition in the hospital.’

The investigation comes at a time when Britain’s largest police force is shifting officers away from serious crime and towards internal standards in an effort to clean up its workforce.

In a major review commissioned after serving officer Wayne Couzens murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police were labelled institutionally racist, sexist, and homophobic.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A boy who went missing on the beach for nearly two hours has been found

Can you help the Police find missing Taylor, 11, from Southampton?

Police have appealed to find this snake

Frank Skinner’s friend dies after M25 Horror crash

Detectives investigating the robbery of a 13-year-old boy are appealing for information from members of the public

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they need to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in York.

Arrests made following assaults in Ramsgate

A body has been found in Worlingham during searches for a missing man from Beccles

Neighbourhood cops got their skates on to interact with young families at a fun day at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre

A man has been jailed following a motorcycle collision, in which he and his passenger were seriously injured

Three men have appeared in court charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following their arrests in Nottingham earlier this week

A man has been released on bail in the murder investigation of a Newham teenager Tiffany Regis who died in a fatal fire on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More