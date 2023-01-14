Saturday, January 14, 2023
A Man Is Fighting For His Life After ‘cycling Into A Lamppost’ This Evening In South East London (january 14)
by @uknip247

At around 7 p.m. this evening, emergency services rushed to the scene on Lewisham Road in Lewisham.”Police were called to Lewisham Road, SE13, on Saturday, 14 January, to reports of a cyclist colliding with a lamppost,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Officers were present, as were paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). Paramedics treated the cyclist, a 19-year-old man, at the scene before transporting him to the hospital.

“His injuries have been determined to be life-threatening. “A scene has been set up pending further investigation.”

