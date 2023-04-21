A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

At 5.30 p.m. on April 19, police were summoned to the site in Browning Street due to concerns for the welfare of a man seen at the property’s window.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade were also called to assist.

The man, who police say is in his 60s, fell from the building at 6.20 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently fighting for his life.

The search for the man’s next of kin is still ongoing.

The London Ambulance Service was reached for comment.

“Police were called at 17:30hrs on Wednesday, 19 April to concerns for the welfare of a man seen at the window of a residential property in Browning Street, SE17,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

“Officers, as well as the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade, responded.”

“Around 18:20 hrs, a man in his 60s fell from the building.”

“He was taken to a south London hospital, where he is still in critical condition.”

“Enquiries to locate his next of kin are still ongoing.”

“Firefighters were called to assist emergency service partners at an incident at a property on Browning Road on April 19,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.