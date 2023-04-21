Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

A man is fighting for his life after falling from a Southwark residential building

by uknip247

At 5.30 p.m. on April 19, police were summoned to the site in Browning Street due to concerns for the welfare of a man seen at the property’s window.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade were also called to assist.

The man, who police say is in his 60s, fell from the building at 6.20 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently fighting for his life.

The search for the man’s next of kin is still ongoing.

The London Ambulance Service was reached for comment.

“Police were called at 17:30hrs on Wednesday, 19 April to concerns for the welfare of a man seen at the window of a residential property in Browning Street, SE17,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

“Officers, as well as the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade, responded.”

“Around 18:20 hrs, a man in his 60s fell from the building.”

“He was taken to a south London hospital, where he is still in critical condition.”

“Enquiries to locate his next of kin are still ongoing.”

“Firefighters were called to assist emergency service partners at an incident at a property on Browning Road on April 19,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three teenagers have been airlifted and one taken by road to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Warwickshire

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

Call for project proposals in support of defence reforms in Ukraine

Police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that occurred in the early hours of this morning

A “monster” from Bromley has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping his stepdaughter between the ages of six...

Sixty people were freed by firefighters from a school in Bexleyheath

A total of 101 offences were detected on the M4 over three days this week as Roads Policing Officers took part in Operation Tramline

Police have identified and photographed a 44-year-old woman who died in a collision with a van in Charlton

A missing teenage girl from Cardiff could be in London

A burglar has been sentenced for an offence he committed 13 years ago after a determined officer went above and beyond to ensure he...

Nalford, 79 years old was last seen in the Lavender Hill area

Joint probe launched into fatal Streatham blaze

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.