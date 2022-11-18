A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a stabbing in broad daylight in Twickenham

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing great bodily harm. One of the men was also taken to the hospital after suffering a back injury. The other man was apprehended.

An air ambulance has landed, and there is a large police presence on the streets of Twickenham. Social media posts show police, an ambulance, and an air ambulance at the Twickenham scene on Friday, (November 18)

A police cordon is in place on Queen’s Road, with blue tape separating pedestrians and traffic. A resident tweeted a photo of the scene, saying, “London air ambulance, police, and paramedics on site in #Twickenham this morning.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and reference CAD 2065/18Nov.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

We has reached out to the London Ambulance Service for further information.