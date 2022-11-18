A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a stabbing in broad daylight in Twickenham

November 18, 2022
Screenshot at

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing great bodily harm. One of the men was also taken to the hospital after suffering a back injury. The other man was apprehended.

An air ambulance has landed, and there is a large police presence on the streets of Twickenham. Social media posts show police, an ambulance, and an air ambulance at the Twickenham scene on Friday, (November 18)

A police cordon is in place on Queen’s Road, with blue tape separating pedestrians and traffic. A resident tweeted a photo of the scene, saying, “London air ambulance, police, and paramedics on site in #Twickenham this morning.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and reference CAD 2065/18Nov.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

We has reached out to the London Ambulance Service for further information.

Read Next