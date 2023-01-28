Saturday, January 28, 2023
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Barking

by uknip247

The incident occurred on Gascoigne Road, where emergency services were called at approximately 1.15pm (January 27). after reports of a man being attacked by a group of men armed with weapons, including knives.

The London Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Services were called to the scene of an assault on a 28-year-old man. He was stabbed and was taken to the hospital.

In connection with the incident, a man was arrested near the scene. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police have also confirmed that a Section 60 order covering the IG11 postcode area has been issued as a result of the incident. This gives police officers additional powers to stop and search anyone without needing ‘reasonable grounds’ to do so.

“Police were called at around 1.15pm on Friday, 27 January, to reports of a man being assaulted in Gascoigne Road, Barking,” a spokesperson said.

“It was reported that he was attacked by a group of males armed with weapons, including knives. Officers were dispatched to the scene. A 28-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital by ambulance. His health is critical.

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s East Area CID have launched an urgent investigation. In connection with the incident, a man was arrested near the scene. Inquiries are still being conducted.

“A crime scene has been established. As officers work to keep people safe, a Section 60 has been authorised for the IG11 postcode area.”

Anyone who has yet to speak with police is asked to dial 101, reference 3563/27jan, or contact Crimestoppers.

