Lee James Milne, 30, of Swindon’s Whitehead Street, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing cannabis. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Swindon Magistrates Court today (25/07).

It relates to an incident in The Parade yesterday (24/07) around 3 p.m., in which a man in his 30s suffered a serious neck injury.

The victim is still in the hospital, but his condition is said to be stable.