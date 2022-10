ADVERTISEMENT

Kent Police was called to a commercial premises alight in Marine Drive in the town shortly after 4am on Sunday 9 October 2022.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Andrew Miller, 48, of Eaton Road, Margate, was arrested and on Monday 10 October he was charged with one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was remanded and will appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on the same day.