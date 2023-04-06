Thursday, April 6, 2023
A man named Jwamer Saygul from Neston has been jailed for nine years for violently raping a Ukrainian woman who he met on a bus in Chester

A man named Jwamer Saygul from Neston has been jailed for nine years for violently raping a Ukrainian woman who he met on a bus in Chester

He tried to initiate sexual contact with her in a park, but when she rejected him, he grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the floor and raped her.

Saygul claimed that the incident was consensual but was found guilty of rape by a jury. He has also been placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Egan, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The victim had fled the ongoing war and atrocities in her home country, and came to the UK, expecting to find refuge.

“Instead, she was forced to endure unwanted sexual advances from Saygul, which culminated in him attacking her violently, and raping her.

“We are a nation that aims to welcome those who seek refuge and it is unconscionable that this happens to anyone, let alone someone who is in such a potentially vulnerable position.

“This is not the first time Saygul has been convicted of a sexual offence. He is a predator, who thinks he can do whatever he wants, with no regard for anyone, especially women.

“He has shown absolutely no remorse”.

