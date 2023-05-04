Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man previously convicted of raping another man after leading him to a Chelmsford alleyway has been jailed for 8 and a half years

A man previously convicted of raping another man after leading him to a Chelmsford alleyway has been jailed for 8 and a half years

by uknip247
A Man Previously Convicted Of Raping Another Man After Leading Him To A Chelmsford Alleyway Has Been Jailed For 8 And A Half Years


Work by our specialist detectives from Essex Police ensured Luke Bennett was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 22 June 2022.
In the early hours of 9 August 2019, following a night out, the victim became unwell in Baddow Road when he was approached by 29-year-old Bennett who offered to help him.
Bennett, of Townsend, Springfield, walked the unknown man to an alleyway off Baddow Road and raped and sexually assaulted him.
Bennett called for an ambulance, and waited with the victim, 20s, but left when the paramedics arrived. He was arrested nearby a few hours later and subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault.
Following his conviction, on Wednesday 3 May 2023 he was sentenced to 8.5 years imprisonment. He was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and will be a registered sex offender indefinitely.
Detective Constable Ann-Marie Aubynn, who led the investigation, said: “We support all victims of sexual assault or rape and would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to come forward and report to us so we can support you too.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

An unlicensed motorcyclist who repeatedly set off a speed camera in Tunbridge Wells has had his bike seized by Kent Police

Police are appealing for information following allegations in Swindon involving property lettings

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Tower Hamlets

Three men have been charged as part of a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into the supply of class-A drugs

People living or working near to Leysdown Road, in Leysdown-on-Sea, Sheerness, are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Elm Park

A 29-year-old man who stabbed a rough sleeper in the neck has been jailed for life at Southwark Crown Court, after he was found...

CCTV led to the downfall of one burglar after he was identified by officers and sentenced to over three years behind bars

A man has been jailed for drugs offences after being found with cocaine on two occasions in Bournemouth

Two men have been jailed after attacking a man in Peterborough and leaving a machete protruding from his neck

Four people have been convicted of offences linked to a complex fraud and money laundering operation

The Importance of Bankroll Management in Online Poker: Tips and Strategies for Long-Term Success

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.