A man previously sentenced to almost 20 years for a string of child sexual offences has been jailed for three more years

Mark Greenwood, of Normanton, was sentenced to prison in 2019 at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to six sexual offences and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Following his conviction, a second complainant came forward to say that Greenwood had abused her when she was only eight years old.

Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit detectives opened an investigation into this report, and Greenwood was later charged with sexual assault.

When he appeared in Leeds Crown Court in November, the 57-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge. Today he was sentenced.

He is on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the rest of his life and is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“We welcome the extension of Greenwood’s sentence and commend the bravery of the victim and her family for coming forward and speaking with our officers,” said Detective Constable Will Denton of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit.

There is no doubt that he is a dangerous man who deserves to be imprisoned for an extended period of time.”

I hope that this outcome encourages other victims to contact our specially trained officers, who work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”