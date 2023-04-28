A man running a local Class A drugs line in Swindon has been jailed following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team investigation

Kane Tommaso Townsend, 25, from Swindon, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment in a hearing at Swindon Crown Court.

He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Between November 2022, and February 2023, Townsend ran a drugs line valued at almost £65,000 over an estimated 50 days of operation, with around 650 grams of crack cocaine and heroin distributed during that period.

Townsend was arrested on February 3 thanks to diligent work by officers and intelligence gathered from the community.

He was found in possession of a mobile phone linked to local drugs lines and was subsequently remanded in custody, before pleading guilty to the offences in March.

PC William Saunders of the Fortitude Team said: “This is a good sentence and takes a drug dealer off the streets of Swindon.

“This sends a clear signal that drugs will not be tolerated in Swindon or anywhere else in Wiltshire.