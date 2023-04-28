A man running a local Class A drugs line in Swindon has been jailed following a Wiltshire Police Fortitude Team investigation

Kane Tommaso Townsend, 25, from Swindon, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment in a hearing at Swindon Crown Court.
He was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Between November 2022, and February 2023, Townsend ran a drugs line valued at almost £65,000 over an estimated 50 days of operation, with around 650 grams of crack cocaine and heroin distributed during that period.
Townsend was arrested on February 3 thanks to diligent work by officers and intelligence gathered from the community.
He was found in possession of a mobile phone linked to local drugs lines and was subsequently remanded in custody, before pleading guilty to the offences in March.
PC William Saunders of the Fortitude Team said: “This is a good sentence and takes a drug dealer off the streets of Swindon.
“This sends a clear signal that drugs will not be tolerated in Swindon or anywhere else in Wiltshire.
“The Fortitude Team will proactively seek out and take positive action on drugs lines that try and establish themselves in our communities.
“This in order to protect the most vulnerable in society with our goal of creating safer public spaces for all.”