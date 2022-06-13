On June 26, last year, Surrey police officers responded to reports of a car crashing into a wall on Constitution Hill in Woking. The driver of the car had fled the scene, but officers were able to contact the car’s owner, who confirmed that it had been stolen.

They discovered dashcam recordings of the driver boasting over the phone to a friend that he had broken into someone’s home, stolen a set of car keys, and was “joyriding” the car to Guildford. He was then seen driving recklessly, reaching speeds of 50mph on a 30mph residential road before crashing his car while attempting to video call a friend.

Kevin Moss’ DNA was later found on the steering wheel.

Moss, 28, of Rowan Close, Bellfields, Guildford, was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence on May 30 at Guildford Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking. Moss was also sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community service and a £1,000 restitution payment to the victim.

“Not only did Moss burgle a home and take someone else’s property for his own enjoyment, he also went on to endanger the public by driving recklessly and carelessly through residential roads,” said Temporary Sergeant Christopher North of the Western Burglary Team.

“I hope that this investigation demonstrates that we will not tolerate such senseless behaviour in Surrey.”