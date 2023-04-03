A man suspected to be a county line dealer has been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in west Kent

Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

by uknip247
On Thursday 30 March 2023, investigators from Kent Police’s County Line and Gangs Team arrested a man at Tonbridge Police Station. Officers also seized a phone and a quantity of cash.

Karnel Gordon, of Cobbetts Way, Edenbridge was later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Mr Gordon, aged 18, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 31 March. He was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 28 April.

A 22-year-old man from Edenbridge, who was also arrested on Thursday 30 March in suspicion of drug dealing, was later bailed to return to the police station pending further investigation.

