A man walking back home from a Birmingham mosque was set alight in a horrific attack

Officers from the West Midlands Police say they are investigating after a man was set alight on Brixham Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, just after 7pm yesterday (Monday).

It’s believed the man, who was walking home from Dudley Road mosque, was approached by a man.

He spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they are aware of a video being circulated on social media showing a man being set alight, and we’re examining it as part of our investigations.

Supt James Spencer, from Birmingham police, said: “Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

“I’ve been speaking to people in this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

Extra officers will be in the area today to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat, quoting log 4009 of 21 March.