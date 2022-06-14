Ian Gualavisi was killed on December 14, 2021, while working at the Rincon Costen Restaurant in Elephant and Castle. After being stabbed in the back by a man wearing a “unforgettable” fluorescent green jacket and motorcycle helmet, he died in his father’s arms. Six other people have been arrested in connection with Ian’s death. The man was apprehended by British Transport Police on June 10 at 5.31pm at Edmonton Green station and handed over to detectives in Lewisham.

The first two people arrested after the stabbing, two 24-year-old males, were released under investigation on December 15 and 16. On May 25 and 26, four males aged 16 to 21 were arrested in connection with the murder and bailed pending further investigation.

“On Friday, 10 June, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering Ian Gualavisi in Elephant and Castle,” a Met Police spokesperson said. The man has been released on bail pending further investigation.

“He was initially detained by British Transport Police officers.” As part of this investigation, six more people have been arrested. Two men, both 24, arrested on suspicion of murder on the 15th and 16th of December 2021, have been released under investigation.

“On the 25th and 26th of May 2022, four males aged 16 to 21 were arrested.” They have been released on bail pending further investigation. Ian Gualavisi worked at the Rincon Costeno restaurant on Hampton Street in South East London. Ian was fatally stabbed at the restaurant around 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.”

“British Transport Police responded to a report of a fare evader at Edmonton Green railway station at 5.31pm on 10 June,” a BTP spokesperson said.

“Officers questioned the 20-year-old man, and identity checks revealed that he was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Service in connection with a murder.” He was arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy and taken into police custody.”