Police have confirmed that officers were on St Chad’s Drive this evening following an incident in Liverpool (Friday 26 August)

Officers responded to an incident near Kirkby Police Station around 5 p.m., where a man was detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the man was taken to the hospital with serious throat injuries and is still in a stable condition.

A 55-year-old Kirkby man was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under the age of 14 and possessing a bladed article.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investigation is underway, and a scene has been set up in the area, while officers continue to interview witnesses and examine CCTV footage.

Please keep in mind that this is a live investigation and that speculating about the circumstances of this incident may jeopardise our investigations.

Please report suspected sexual offences through the following channels: call 999 if a crime is in progress, call 101 to speak with specially trained operators, or send information to @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.