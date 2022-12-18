Sunday, December 18, 2022
A Man Was Arrested After Cops Spotted A Suspected Arson Attack While Carrying Out A Warrant
Officers from the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team were about to search a property in Duke Street, Arnold, when one of them spotted a man acting suspiciously a few doors down.

As the officer approached, she saw the man try to set fire to a front door Christmas wreath with a lighter.

She managed to stop him before a fire took hold and detained him with the help of her colleagues.

The 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and having an article with the intent to commit criminal damage.

He was later bailed with conditions pending further inquiries into the incident, which happened shortly after midnight on 11 December.

Sergeant Graham Whitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent example of officers being alert to what’s happening around them.

“As a result, a very serious incident may have been averted. Setting fire to property can have catastrophic consequences which is why we treat incidents like this very seriously.”

