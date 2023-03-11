Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

A man was arrested after video footage of a dog being kicked surfaced

written by uknip247
A Man Was Arrested After Video Footage Of A Dog Being Kicked Surfaced.

At 7.48 p.m. on March 3, doorbell camera footage from Stowmarket, Suffolk, showed a man stumbling over the dog before kicking it.

After being kicked, the dog could be heard squealing.

It was then picked up and continued walking through the Northfield View estate.

Suffolk Police provided no information about the man arrested, but they did state that the dog was not injured.

