A man was arrested and a dangerous knife taken off the streets after police teams worked together on a drugs raid

Officers acted on a tip-off from the public about possible drug dealing at a property in Blackstone Walk, The Meadows, at around 3.30pm on Saturday (17 December 2022).

When officers from The Meadows neighbourhood policing team and Riverside response teams arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old man inside the address.

They also discovered a knife, cannabis, cash, phones and drugs equipment within the property.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police Constable Adam Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working really hard recently to respond to concerns about drug dealing in parts of The Meadows and this is another important arrest.

“Taking a dangerous knife off the streets is always a good result. We are determined to keep potentially lethal weapons like this out of the hands of offenders.”

Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for Nottingham South, said: “Policing is all about teamwork and this was a great example of two teams working together to achieve a fantastic result.

“Targeting drug dealers is one of our beat priorities in The Meadows and I would like to thank members of the public who continue to provide us with vital information to pursue these offenders.

“Tackling knife crime is also very much an ongoing challenge for us as we continue to take blades off the streets and educate people on the dangers of carrying them.”