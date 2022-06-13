West Yorkshire officers arrested the 34-year-old man in a firearms operation at an address in Little Smeaton, North Yorkshire, shortly before 7am today.

He was arrested in connection with an incident at an address in Elmet Way, Swarcliffe, at around 3.25pm yesterday, in which a firearm was discharged, causing damage to two houses’ windows. He is still being held.

A woman was also arrested at the Little Smeaton address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The incident is still being investigated by detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, and several addresses in Leeds have been secured as search locations.