A man was arrested today during a regular road safety operation targeting the ‘fatal five’

Every Wednesday, Project Zero, which aims to reduce the number of fatalities on our roads, takes place at various locations throughout the county.

Although the project encompasses what our Roads Policing Unit officers do on a daily basis, it sees the department increase resources to target the fatal five, which are:

Excessive velocity
Drunk or drugged driving
Using a cell phone while driving
Failure to wear a seatbelt
Dangerous/careless driving
Today, the team was based in Royal Wootton Bassett and Malmesbury, and 12 Traffic Offence Reports and 14 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued.

After his Ford Fiesta was stopped in Tinkersfield and smelled strongly of cannabis, one man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He is still being held for questioning.

“Our goal is always to reduce the number of casualties and fatalities on our road network, and our Project Zero work is important in helping us make our roads as safe as possible, on top of our day-to-day work,” said Roads Policing Sergeant Ben Cox.

“Today we’ve had a driver recorded at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Brinkworth, as well as a van driver in Royal Wotton Bassett not wearing a seatbelt and found to be disqualified from driving. He was also transporting a passenger in the back with his tools who didn’t have a seat. The conditions of some of the vehicles on our roads, as well as the dangers drivers put themselves, passengers, and other road users in, are truly shocking.”

