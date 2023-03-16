A man was attacked leaving him with a swollen jaw and a nosebleed in Bristol

A man was attacked leaving him with a swollen jaw and a nose bleed in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have released an E-fit of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

The incident happened in the Redfield area of Bristol on Friday 25 November between 4.45pm and 5pm at the junction of Cooksley road and Victoria Place.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim was approached by an unknown man where he was shouted at before being punched multiple times in the face.”

The victim suffered a swollen jaw, a nose bleed and pain in his forehead.

The man police would like to identify is described as black, of slim build and thought to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He is also described as having short, black hair which is shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a white coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture should call 101 and give the call reference number 5222283356, or complete an online appeals form.