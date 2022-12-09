Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Was Detained By Members Of The Public Before Police Arrived.
Home BREAKING A man was detained by members of the public before police arrived

A man was detained by members of the public before police arrived

by @uknip247

A man has been charged with attempted robbery following an incident in Newport yesterday morning (Wednesday 7 December).

 

Police were called at 8.06am after a man had allegedly grabbed a woman in her 60s and tried to take her handbag in the North Car Park at St Mary’s Hospital.

 

A man was detained by members of the public before police arrived.

 

Nerijus Suminskas, aged 46, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Met officer is to be suspended from duty after being charged...

“It was a simple mistake, but I now realise how easily you...

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed while fire...

The incident occurred within sections of the smart highway on the M20...

Large blaze rips through building in Northfleet

Traffic chaos after tanker breaks down in Tunbridge Wells

The deaths of two people found at a Tunbridge Wells property are...

‘Lucy Billingham was 18 years old and had her life ahead of...

Four men have been arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to...

Police launch investigation after man in his 20’s is found on fire...

Officers attended and found two men, aged in their early 20s, with...

 Susanna was last seen in Bracknell town centre last night

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"