A man has been charged with attempted robbery following an incident in Newport yesterday morning (Wednesday 7 December).

Police were called at 8.06am after a man had allegedly grabbed a woman in her 60s and tried to take her handbag in the North Car Park at St Mary’s Hospital.

A man was detained by members of the public before police arrived.

Nerijus Suminskas, aged 46, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with attempted robbery and remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning.