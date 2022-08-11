Police have cordoned off Locket Road in Wealdstone following a stabbing shortly after 6:15pm.

A police cordon has formed outside a parade of shops on Wealdstone High Street, blocking the road in both directions.

Members of the public can be seen congregating near the intersection of High Street and Locket Road.

“Police were called by LAS at 6.17pm on Wednesday, 10 August to High Street Wealdstone, following reports of a stabbing,” the Met Police told Harrow Online.

“Police and London’s Air Ambulance responded.”

“A man was discovered with stab wounds. We are awaiting an evaluation of his condition.

“A crime scene has been established, and investigations are ongoing.” In connection with the incident, one male was arrested.”