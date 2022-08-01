Kwabena Boateng, 22, of Dod Street, E14, was convicted on Friday, 29 July, at Snaresbrook Crown Court of murdering Mohammed Ensser, 33, in a horrific assault on the Isle of Dogs last year. He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

On August 3, he will be sentenced in the same court.

At 8.25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, police were called to East Ferry Road, E14, in response to reports of a fight.

Officers arrived and discovered Mohamed Ensser with multiple stab wounds.

Officers performed CPR prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, but Mohamed, from Leyton, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.52pm.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was hypovolaemic shock caused by a transection of the subclavian artery caused by a stab wound to the neck.

Specialist Crime detectives launched an urgent investigation to determine what had occurred.

Their inquiries revealed that Mohamed had spent the evening with a friend in Stamford Hill before catching a cab to the Isle of Dogs.

Boateng and two colleagues had arrived on bicycles a few minutes earlier. Boateng saw Mohamed when he came out of a newsagent, and an argument ensued almost immediately, in which he accused Mohamed of owing him money for drugs.

After exchanging words, Boateng pulled a large knife from his waistband. In a desperate attempt to defend himself, Mohamed armed himself with a discarded toaster. He also urged him to put down the knife.

Boateng, on the other hand, began swinging at and chasing Mohamed, who soon tripped and fell between two cars.

Boateng stood over Mohamed as he lay on the floor before plunging the knife into him, according to witnesses.

Several people fled their homes to assist Mohamed. Before collapsing, he was heard saying, ‘I’m going to die.’

Boateng got on his bicycle and rode away after the stabbing, followed by his associates.

Boateng was apprehended by police on 11 November 2021 after they discovered him hiding under a bed at an address in Stewart Street on the Isle of Dogs. During the police interview, he said nothing.

Police gathered CCTV, witnesses, forensics, and phone data as part of their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Mohamed’s family,” Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said. While I hope they can see that justice has been served, I understand the magnitude of their grief in the face of such senseless loss.

“Mohamed was unarmed.” If they had to settle things fairly, he urged Boateng, but Boateng was ruthless and attacked without mercy. This was an assault that was carried out in full view of several bystanders and people watching from their windows.

“The argument was petty, involving an alleged drug debt, and Boateng felt the only way to settle it was with serious violence.”

“This conviction exemplifies what anyone involved in senseless violence can expect: we will investigate, identify those involved, and you will be imprisoned.”