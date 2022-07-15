Kashon Browne, 24, was apprehended on December 21, 2020, after a lengthy standoff with armed police at a house in Earls Close, Peterborough, where the BMW was discovered.

Browne was caught on CCTV driving the BMW in the city centre around 11.30 p.m. the day before, swerving towards and colliding with a man.

After witnessing Browne’s altercation with a woman, the man attempted to intervene.

Browne’s internet search history revealed that he had been researching the car’s insurance and MOT status in order to avoid detection by the police.

There was also an internet search for a number plate found in the stolen car from London.

Browne was discovered to be driving the BMW without a driver’s licence or insurance.

Browne, of Fraser Road, Edmonton, London, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison on Friday at Cambridge Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving and possession of stolen goods.

DC “Browne was reckless and risked the life of the pedestrian by driving at him,” said Jacob Reeves, who investigated.

“To make matters worse, he was driving a stolen car with fictitious licence plates and no insurance.”

“I am relieved he is now behind bars, where he can hopefully reflect on his risky and selfish actions that night.”