A man was handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics and sadly, a cat and a dog died after a fire in Aylesford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a house fire in Fernleigh Rise in Ditton, Aylesford. Three fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled a fire in the kitchen with hose reel jets. A high pressure fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

A man was handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics for precautionary checks due to smoke inhalation, and sadly, a cat and a dog died at the scene.

The KFRS volunteer response team and The British Red Cross also attended to provide support to the occupant.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and possibly linked to an electrical item or electrical fault.