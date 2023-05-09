A man was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Warwick Crown Court last week after admitting supply of drug offences and robbery at an earlier hearing

The court heard how in January 2021, Michael Fotis was part of a group of boys who robbed three boys at knifepoint in Riversley Park. One of the boys had a knife held to his throat and another was stabbed in the arm with a butterknife by one of the gang before they fled with a phone, jacket and bag.

Officers attended the scene and Fotis was arrested nearby after matching the description of one of the offenders.

A few weeks later plain clothed detectives from Nuneaton proactive CID were carrying out targeted patrols in an area known for drug dealing.

They saw a silver BMW pull up outside a house in High Street, Nuneaton. They then saw Michael Fotis come out of the house, approach the car and carry out an exchange before putting something into his trousers.

A short time later a group of known drug users was seen heading to the house before Fotis came out of the property.

Officers detained him and seized class A drugs and more than £400 in cash. They also seized a ‘burner’ phone, the type popular with drug dealers.

A search of the house led to the seizure of scales and cannabis.

Fotis, 19, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable Dan Stanton from Nuneaton Proactive CID said: “Fotis is a dangerous man who thinks nothing of using threats of violence. He is also part of a drug dealing network that brings nothing but misery and violence to the streets of Nuneaton. Jail is quite clearly the best place for him.”