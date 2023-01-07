Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023

A Man Was Killed After His Car Collided With A Building In East London
A man was killed after his car collided with a building in East London

At around 10:10 a.m. this morning, police rushed to the scene on High Road in South Woodford (January 7).
“Police were called at approximately 10:10hrs on Saturday, 7 January to reports of a car colliding with a building on High Road, E18,” a Met Police spokesperson said.
Officers, the London Ambulance Service, and the London Air Ambulance all responded to the scene.

 

The driver of the car, a man who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:41 a.m.
“Action is being taken to identify and notify next of kin.”
At this point, it is believed that no other vehicles were involved, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.”
Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police cordons are still in place.

 

An eyewitness to the collision in Woodford this morning reported seeing medical teams performing CPR and chest compressions in an attempt to save the man’s life.

 

 

The witness was walking their dog when they noticed emergency personnel on the scene after the collision.
According to Claire Summers: “As emergency services arrived, I was walking my dog on the other side of the road. Unfortunately, I believe the driver did not survive. CPR and chest compressions were being administered.”

 

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, according to Met Police and LAS.
“The driver of the car, a man – no further details – was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:41hrs,” a Met Police spokesperson said.
The search for and notification of next of kin is ongoing.
“At this time, it is believed that no other vehicles were involved, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.”

