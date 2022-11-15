A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bexleyheath, and tributes have been paid to him

The 62-year-old man, who was driving a red Citroen C1, was discovered injured in Bedonwell Road at 7.20 p.m. on Saturday (November 12).

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, he was declared dead on the scene.

The Mercedes was discovered abandoned a short time later, according to officers.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, and failing to stop at a crash on Sunday (November 13).

He has been arrested by the police.

Following the incident, tributes were paid to the victim.

Flowers and handwritten notes were found on a lamppost in Bedonwell Road.

“Thinking of you and your family,” one of the notes said. We are thinking about you.”

“Thinking of you from number 53,” said another.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit at 020 8285 1574.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson: “Following a fatal collision in Bexleyheath, police are looking for witnesses.

“Officers were called to a serious collision in Bedonwell Road, Bexleyheath, around 7.20 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.

“Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the 62-year-old driver of a red Citreon C1 car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers from Catford’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating.

“A short time later, the Mercedes was discovered abandoned.

“On November 13, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, causing death while uninsured, and failing to stop at a collision.