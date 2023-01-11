A Man Was Killed In A Two-car Collision In Telford Yesterday Afternoon.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a two-car RTC near the junction of Woodford Green and the B5063 in Shawbirch at 4.08pm (Tuesday), and dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, and a Community First Responder.

“On arrival, crews discovered two male patients, the drivers of each car,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save one man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second man was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.”