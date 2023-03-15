A man was killed in an RTC in Evesham yesterday evening.

At 8.33 p.m., the West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision on Blakes Hill in North Littleton.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic, and the Strensham Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were dispatched. When they arrived, they discovered that one car had gone off the road and ended up in the water.

“The driver, a man, was in a critical condition when we arrived,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said. Ambulance crews provided advanced life support, but it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”