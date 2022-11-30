Wednesday, November 30, 2022
A man was reportedly seen exposing himself on a path in Lower Leas Coastal Park

Officers investigating alleged public indecency in Folkestone are appealing for witnesses.

At around 8.40am on Saturday 26 November 2022,

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, and was wearing black trousers and a black jumper.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, particularly anyone who was taking part in a park run in the area and has yet to come forward, to contact police.

Anyone with information, or who has witnessed any similar incidents in the area, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/227722/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.

