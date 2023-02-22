A man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary and knife possession

Emil Holewik, 53, of Southampton, was sentenced on Friday, February 17th, at Southampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of burglary and one count of possessing a bladed article.
A noise woke the residents of an address in Newlands Avenue, Southampton, around 6.30 a.m. on 19 October 2022, and they discovered a man in their house downstairs.
They took a picture of the man and escorted him out before realising they had been robbed and that various items such as alcohol, a laptop, car keys, toys, and cash were missing.
The man in the photo was identified by police as Holewik.
Officers arrested him on October 31, 2022, and discovered he was in possession of a lockable retractable blade.
Holewik was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and the court also ordered that the blade be destroyed.