A man was sentenced to four years in jail having been convicted of raping a teenager in Stevenage

Emrah Demirci, aged 43, of Windmill Lane, Cheshunt, was previously convicted of one count of rape. The verdict was delivered at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 26 January.

The court had heard how on 14 April 2019, Demirci had raped a woman, then aged 18, in a hotel room in the town.

As well as a four-year jail term, he was also handed an indefinite restraining order against contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Vicky Draper, of the Op HALO team, said: “Demirci took advantage of a vulnerable teenager for his own gain and will now have to face the consequences for his actions.

“I’d like to highlight the victim’s courage throughout the process and hope this result will enable her to have closure, so she can move forward with her life.

“The HALO team works tirelessly to bring sexual predators to justice.

“We will always do everything we can to convict perpetrators and support victims of sexual abuse.

“While we’re pleased to have achieved this result, it does not lessen the effect of the trauma suffered by the victim.”