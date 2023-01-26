Oliver Mailey, 26, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey.

The Ambulance Service summoned us to an address on Piccadilly Road around 12.10pm on November 28, 2021.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered an unresponsive baby. Abel-Jax Mailey was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

On November 30, Abel-Jax died. A post-mortem examination was performed by the Home Office, and further tests revealed that he died as a result of a head injury.

Abel-Jax had suffered irreversible damage from subdural bleeding, brain swelling, and retinal haemorrhaging. These injuries were severe in nature and caused by shaking.

In connection with Abel-death, Jax’s a man and a woman were arrested first on suspicion of assault and then on suspicion of murder.

According to investigations, the injuries could only have occurred while Abel-Jax was in the care of Oliver Mailey.

Mailey was charged with Abel-murder Jax’s and was given no further action.

Mailey later admitted to causing the injuries that killed Abel-Jax. In December, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

A jury found him guilty of murder after a trial. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

“Abel-death Jax’s is utterly tragic and heart-breaking,” Det Ch Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team said. It has devastated his family, and no words can describe the unimaginable pain they have endured and continue to endure.

“As Abel-father, Jax’s Oliver Mailey was in a position of trust, there to love, support, and care for his son. Mailey abused that trust in the most violent and horrific way that day. He carried out a shocking attack, which tragically resulted in the death of Abel-Jax.

“When questioned by police, he repeatedly denied knowing anything about Abel-injuries. Jax’s He only recently admitted shaking Abel-Jax and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, claiming he had no intention of killing or causing serious harm.

“Mailey is a coward, and his actions alone resulted in his son’s death.

“We welcome the verdict at court and would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration and giving Abel-Jax a voice. This has undoubtedly been a difficult and distressing trial. We are pleased with the verdict and would like to thank the jury for their careful deliberation during what has undoubtedly been a difficult and at times distressing trial.

“Our hearts go out to Abel-family Jax’s as they continue to cope with their loss.”