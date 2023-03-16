A Man Was Sentenced To Prison After Luring His Ex-girlfriend To An East London High Street And Stabbing Her 18 Times In A Rage.

Robin Ibrahim, 28, of Brock Place, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, March 10 at Basildon Crown Court.

On Thursday, September 22, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place in the same court.

“Ibrahim lied to his ex-girlfriend saying he had the substantial amount of money he owed her so she would agree to meet him,” said Detective Constable Ollie Jones of the East Area’s Public Protection team. He then proceeded to stab her 18 times in a brutal, sustained attack. I believe Ibrahim would have carried out his heinous attack if members of the public, including the victim’s sister, had not rushed to her aid and detained Ibrahim until the police arrived.

“Aware of how dangerous Ibrahim was, officers from the East Area’s Public Protection team and CID worked together to carry out fast-time enquiries to gather enough evidence for him to be charged. Ibrahim eventually realised that the evidence against him was overwhelming and that he had no choice but to plead guilty to his heinous crime.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout. I hope Ibrahim’s imprisonment for an extended period of time provides her with some closure. I’d also like to thank the members of the public for their bravery in rushing to the victim’s aid on the day, saving her from further injuries or worse.”

The court heard that on June 28, 2021, Ibrahim asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him outside a bank in High Street, Hornchurch, so he could pay her a large sum of money.

They talked outside the bank after missing its opening time, before the victim and Ibrahim returned to a nearby car park in Billet Lane where her vehicle was parked for him to hand over the promised money.

When they arrived at the parking lot, Ibrahim pulled a knife from his bag and attacked the victim as she lay on the side of her car. He stabbed her 18 times before being stopped by brave members of the public who intervened. Officers arrived quickly and arrested Ibrahim for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially fatal injuries and required emergency surgery. She was later released and is still recovering from her injuries.

Detectives worked quickly and successfully to obtain crucial CCTV evidence of the attack as well as Ibrahim’s journey to and from the crime scene.

He was charged on June 30, 2021, and convicted as previously stated.