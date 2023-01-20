A man was sentenced to prison for stealing charity pots during burglaries in Southampton

Steven Reid, 40, of Exford Avenue in Southampton, appeared in Southampton Crown Court on Monday, January 16, after pleading guilty to shop and pub burglaries on August 14 and an accommodation burglary on November 13.

Reid broke into Poundland in Shirley High Street on 14 August at around 3.20 a.m. by breaking a window on the front door and stealing charity pots from the checkout counters by snapping the chains.

Reid broke into the Brightwater Inn on Shirley Road around 4.10 a.m. by breaking a panel in the front door. He stole two charity pots and three bottles of spirits worth £50 once inside, as seen in the video above.

The cost of repairing the shop and pub doors exceeded £700.

The charity pots’ value is unknown.

Reid gained entry to a bedroom in Millbrook Road West accommodation through a window on the morning of November 13th.

He stole their phone, worth £190, and £28 in cash while the occupant was sleeping inside.

He also stole their £170 Nike Air trainers that they were sleeping in.

Reid was apprehended wearing the same sneakers that were stolen.

He received a 21-month prison sentence.

Lynsey Andrews was the officer in charge of the investigation. “Reid’s offences were particularly heinous because he was stealing money meant for a good cause,” she said.

“Now he is behind bars he cannot harm the community further.

“We are committed to attending every dwelling burglary because we understand the impact this has on people, and we hope this sentence demonstrates our commitment to putting burglars behind bars.”