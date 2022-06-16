Andrew Smalley (pictured), 22, of Station Road, Warton, appeared in Preston Crown Court following the death of Ashley Donald in a car accident.

After pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, Smalley was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Smalley was disqualified from driving for seven years and two months by Judge Robert Altham, and he was also required to take a re-test before he could hold or obtain a licence.

Smalley left the Chequers social club in Warton in the early hours of Saturday, June 26, 2021, after consuming approximately five pints of Stella and a quantity of cocaine.

Mr Donald sat in the front passenger seat of Smalley’s two-set Ford Transit Connect van.

Another passenger sat on Mr Donald’s knee, and two more sat in the back of the van, which was carrying tools and gardening equipment.

The van began its journey to a party, and the route to the party’s location took them down Lodge Lane in Warton.

The witnesses described Smalley’s driving style as being too fast for the winding country roads and erratic, with Smalley braking hard for bends and almost losing control of the vehicle at times.

Despite several requests from passengers to slow down, it was clear he couldn’t be heard due to the loud music playing in the vehicle.

Smalley lost control of the van, causing it to swerve across the road and land on its roof. It came to rest on its nearside in a water-filled roadside ditch.

Mr Donald suffered multiple injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“This was a terrible piece of driving that resulted in a young man losing his life,” said Sgt Steve Hardman of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Smalley chose to drive his van after drinking and using drugs. The consequences were horrifying, and our hearts go out to Ashley Donald’s family.”

Following the sentencing hearing, Mr Donald’s family issued a statement.

“The loss of Ashley has devastated all of us,” they said. Something will always be missing. We are pleased with how the Police and CPS handled the case.

“No matter what sentence Smalley receives, it will not bring Ashley back.”

“We’d like to thank everyone in the community for their help.”

“At this time, the family would appreciate some privacy.”