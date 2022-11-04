A man was sentenced to prison when it was discovered that he had £300, crack cocaine, and heroin in his Audi

Nocir Moulay, 27, of Whitnell Way, Wandsworth, was sentenced today, November 4, at Oxford Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply

Moulay’s Audi was pulled over when police noticed him driving suspiciously on Preston Road in Abingdon. He then parked next to a group of drug users before driving away when he saw officers; his vehicle was halted, and he was discovered to be in possession of the drugs and cash.

Moulay’s phone was discovered during the search for the vehicle, and an investigation of its contents revealed that he was also involved in the delivery of cannabis. Throughout the police search, three wraps of suspected class A drugs were located in the car’s passenger well, and another 30 wraps were later recovered during the inquiry.

Moulay was arrested and charged on September 10, 2020. “Moulay’s imprisonment is just one example of the work we conduct to proactively and firmly target people who sell illegal substances on our patch,” said investigating officer Detective Constable David Simpkins, stationed at Abingdon police station.

“Information from the general population about drug dealing is critical in building intelligence into a proactive inquiry.” If you have such information, please report it to us by dialling 101 or using the online reporting facility on our website.