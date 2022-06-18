Abid Khan, 22, of Cardigan Gardens in Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 4 Harassment at Reading Crown Court.

At the same court, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, as well as a 10-year restraining order.

The conviction stems from a harassment campaign Khan conducted against a teenage girl between July 2021 and February 2022.

He assaulted the victim physically, threatened them, sent them abusive messages, displayed threatening behaviour, and visited the victim’s homes and workplaces.

Khan was arrested on January 17th and charged the following day.

“Abid Khan perpetrated a lengthy campaign of harassment against a younger and more vulnerable female victim,” said Case Investigator Caithrin Roche.

“This included assaults, threats, and showing up when he was not wanted, among other things.”

“His guilty plea reflects that he now recognises that his behaviour was wrong.”

“The effects of this harassment are long-lasting, but I hope that the sentence and restraining order imposed provide some solace to the victim of this case.”

“If you are harassed, please contact Police on 101 or 999 if you are in immediate danger.”