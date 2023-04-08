A man was shot by police in Joliet early Saturday morning while officers were responding to a possible domestic disturbance

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered an adult man actively firing a handgun.

Officers fired shots toward the man, striking him an unknown amount of times. It is unknown how many officers discharged their weapons or if the man was firing shots toward the officers.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and police officers involved in the incident were also transported to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, and officials say there is no threat to the public.