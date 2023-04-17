A man was stabbed in broad daylight in West London, and the perpetrator is being hunted by Police

At around 4.30pm on Monday, April 17, emergency services responded to reports of a man being stabbed on Feltham High Street.

The victim, a 30-year-old guy, was discovered injured and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not considered serious. Because no arrests have been made, the Hounslow attacker remains at large. The probe will be carried on.

Anyone with information that can help police is requested to phone 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 5312/17Apr. You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.