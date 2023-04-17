Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man was stabbed in broad daylight in West London, and the perpetrator is being hunted by Police

A man was stabbed in broad daylight in West London, and the perpetrator is being hunted by Police

by uknip247

At around 4.30pm on Monday, April 17, emergency services responded to reports of a man being stabbed on Feltham High Street.

The victim, a 30-year-old guy, was discovered injured and transported to the hospital. His injuries are not considered serious. Because no arrests have been made, the Hounslow attacker remains at large. The probe will be carried on.

Anyone with information that can help police is requested to phone 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 5312/17Apr. You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Just stop oil halt World snooker competition

Detectives investigating a murder in Lambeth have named the victim and described a man they wish to trace

Police seized suspected cocaine and a large amount of cannabis when they raided a house

Ten fire engines have been called to tackle a large blaze at All Star Salon in Croydon

A man has been jailed for stabbing a man outside a pub in south London after detectives used CCTV and phone data to identify...

Police woke up and arrested a suspected cannabis dealer while carrying out a warrant

Police are urging people to be vigilant of their vehicles following the theft of two keyless cars

New trees to benefit community, wildlife and environment in the Lower Otter

A vintage motorcycle enthusiast has thanked Kent Police and other partners for reuniting him with his stolen bike after 27 years

Traffic on the #M6 in #Staffordshire has been STOPPED in both directions between J12 (#Cannock) and J13 (#Stafford) due to a collision involving a...

After being tasered by police and falling over a balcony in southeast London, a man died

A teenage boy has been convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina in Croydon.

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.