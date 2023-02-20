A man was stabbed in Gravesend and four men have been charged

Kent Police were called around 5.20 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, after a group of men were seen fighting near Milton Road.

During the incident, one man was reported to have suffered a stab wound to his chest. He is still in a stable condition in a London hospital.

Officers responded and conducted a search of the area, and five men were arrested in connection with the incident.

A car found on fire in Parrock Street around 2.20am is also being linked to the later disorder, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Four men have been charged in connection with the commotion.

Alan Ali, 30, of Milton Road, Gravesend, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent, causing a violent disturbance, and possessing a bladed object in a public place.

Mazin Rasuli, 23, of Gravesend’s Wellington Street, has been charged with violent disorder and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Zhinar Ali, 22, of Gravesend’s Peacock Street, has been charged with violent disorder.

Shakwahan Mahmood, 32, of Gravesend’s Parrock Street, has been charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

All four men are scheduled to appear today at Medway Magistrates’ Court (Monday 20 February).

A 23-year-old man from Brighton who was also arrested has been bailed until Tuesday, May 9, while officers conduct additional investigations.