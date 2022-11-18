A man was stabbed in the shoulder outside Homerton Overground station in East London has been rushed to hospital

The Metropolitan Police rushed to the scene shortly before 6 p.m on Friday evening where they discovered the victim, who had been knifed in an attempted robbery.

He was rushed to a major trauma centre for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time. At this point, no arrests have been made, implying that the perpetrator is still at large.

“Police were called at 5.50pm on Friday, 18 November, to a report of an attempted robbery near Homerton railway station,” the Metropolitan Police said. A stab wound to the victim’s shoulder was sustained. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“There was no arrest. A police investigation is currently underway. Anyone who has yet to speak with police is asked to dial 101 and enter the reference number 5647/18nov.”

“We were called at 5.58pm today (18 November) to reports of a stabbing near Homerton Rail Station in Hackney,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew as well as an incident response officer to the scene.” We took care of a man before transporting him to a major trauma centre.”