A man was taken to hospital after a car flipped onto its back in Eltham during the early hours of Friday

The incident occurred at 4.05 a.m. yesterday (April 7) in Westhorne Avenue, and London Ambulance Service crews were dispatched to the scene.

Along with an air ambulance, two ambulance crews, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer responded.

A 23-year-old man was rescued from the overturned vehicle and taken to a hospital in east London.

Officers cordoned off the area, and images from the scene show the car flipping onto its back during the collision.

His condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Police were called at 04:01hrs on Friday, 7 April to reports of a road traffic collision at the Yorkshire Grey Roundabout, SE9,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service [LAS], and the London Air Ambulance [HEMS] were present.” A car had overturned at the scene.

