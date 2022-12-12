Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Was Taken To The Hospital After Being Slashed With A Blade Outside Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Event
Home BREAKING A man was taken to the hospital after being slashed with a blade outside Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland event

A man was taken to the hospital after being slashed with a blade outside Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland event

by @uknip247

Police said they were called to the park shortly before 9.30 p.m. after receiving reports that the 24-year-old man had been assaulted.

Officers quickly cordoned off the area after witnesses reported seeing a man slashed “in the neck.”

According to a Met Police spokesperson, the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover fully from his injuries.

“We are aware of an incident last night involving an individual outside of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland,” a spokesperson for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland said.

“We are collaborating with the appropriate authorities to learn more and to assist their investigations.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A young boy who lost his legs after being subjected to horrific...

A distraught relative revealed last night that a ten-year-old boy died as...

A disqualified driver killed his passenger after crashing into a tree as...

Two men have been charged with drug offences following a warrant in...

Last week to claim pension credit and qualify for an extra £324

Operation Calibre launched on Saturday arresting those intent on committing crime

Kent Police’s drive to prevent offenders profiting from their crimes continues with...

A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

Exmouth RNLI held their Carol Service at Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth last...

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing lead from a...

A Tunbridge Wells dealer has been jailed after hidden cocaine were seized...

A violent criminal who launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"