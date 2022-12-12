A man was taken to the hospital after being slashed with a blade outside Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland event

Police said they were called to the park shortly before 9.30 p.m. after receiving reports that the 24-year-old man had been assaulted.

Officers quickly cordoned off the area after witnesses reported seeing a man slashed “in the neck.”

According to a Met Police spokesperson, the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover fully from his injuries.

“We are aware of an incident last night involving an individual outside of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland,” a spokesperson for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland said.

“We are collaborating with the appropriate authorities to learn more and to assist their investigations.”