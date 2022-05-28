Izzet Eren, 39, who is a Turkish national was detained in Chisinau, Moldova on Thursday, 26 May. Extradition proceedings are under way in Moldova.

Eren was jailed in the UK in 2015 for firearms offences. While serving his sentence, he was transferred to a prison in Turkey in August 2019, and absconded from custody a month later.

Commander Fiona Mallon, Specialist Crime, said: “I thank the Moldovan authorities, the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service for their assistance in achieving this significant outcome.

“The Metropolitan Police Serious Crime Manhunt team works around the clock to track down the criminals ‘most wanted’ by the Met. In this case, a hugely complex investigation was launched to establish Eren’s whereabouts, with a wide range of investigative and sensitive intelligence opportunities exploited.

“This arrest sends a clear message to all those who commit serious crime in London: if you run, we will locate you and you will be brought to justice.”