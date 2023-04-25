Kane Gornall pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday 4 April.

On Thursday 20 April, the 27-year-old was sentenced.

On 25 September 2021, Gornall’s blue Ford Fiesta left the B1018 Witham Road and was in collision with a tree shortly after midnight.

Kane Gornall of Flemming Way, Witham, had been driving when the collision occurred.

Sadly, 25-year-old passenger Jake Blease died at the scene.

A Man Who Admitted Causing The Death Of One Of His Car Passengers Following A Collision In Cressing, Has Been Jailed For Four Years And Eight Months

Jake had his whole life in front of him

Following the sentencing, Jake’s mother, Cheryl Marshall said:

“When I heard the sentence, I was disappointed as I don’t think it reflected the gravity of what had happened and Gornall’s blatant disregard for the laws of the road and safety of his passengers.

“I appreciate that no sentence would ever bring Jake back, but his life was worth so much more than the sentence handed out.

“Gornall may serve two years and four months but we, as Jake’s family and friends, are facing a life sentence.

“Jake had his whole life in front of him until it was cruelly snatched away from him on that night.

“I will never get to see him get married, have children of his own or grow old.

“Every day, I, and all his family and his friends, still feel the extreme pain and enormous hole that losing Jake has left us with and unfortunately, that will never go away.”

Two families’ lives changed forever.

Investigating officer, PC Alan Marks, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, added:

“Kane Gornall was driving his car with his two passengers that night.

“The trio had met up a very short time before leaving Witham and were on their way in the car to collect Kane’s girlfriend from Braintree.

“Sadly, they never got there. The car left the road and collided with a tree.

“From getting into the car to Jakes’ untimely death was under three minutes.

“In that short time two families’ lives changed forever.

“When officers arrived at the scene, Kane Gornall was tested for drink and drugs and was over the limit for both at the roadside.

“He had also been speeding.

“Our investigation showed the car had been travelling in excess of 100mph in the run up to the collision, twice the speed limit for the road.

“The combination of excessive speed and impaired reactions meant that Kane Gornall lost control of the car. Something that was completely avoidable.

“The Judge has seen fit to jail him for 4 years and 8 months.

“I know it will never bring Jake back to his family, but I hope today brings some closure for them.”

Jake Blease

Adored and loved by everyone

In 2021, Jake’s family paid tribute to him saying:

“Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest, he had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget.

“He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone. He was a great son, stepson, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality.”