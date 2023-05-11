Thursday, May 11, 2023
A man who admitted conspiring with another to rob a drug dealer in Peterborough before he was shot dead has been jailed

A man who admitted conspiring with another to rob a drug dealer in Peterborough before he was shot dead has been jailed

Christopher Pycroft, 40, (pictured top left) told a court how he had made a plan with Lewis Hutchinson, 30, to place an order for class A drugs, but would then rob the dealer.

The victim, 29-year-old Mihal Dobre, had driven to Crabtree, Paston, at about 12.30am on 13 April last year, with his partner to deliver the drugs.

He remained in his car, parked under a streetlight, when Hutchinson and Pycroft approached the car from either side.

Suspecting he was about to be robbed, Mr Dobre attempted to drive off but was fatally shot in the back of the head by Hutchinson.

During a trial of Hutchinson earlier this year, the court heard from Pycroft who told them an order had been made to a drugs delivery line, known as ‘The Turks,’ and he and Hutchinson were planning to rob him.

He told the jury Hutchinson had come up with the plan after they had been drinking and smoking crack cocaine together and he turned up at Pycroft’s home with a shotgun.

The plan was for Hutchinson to pull out the gun and tell the driver to hand over the drugs, however, Hutchinson pulled out the gun and shot through the rear driver’s side window, hitting Mr Dobre in the back of his head.

Hutchinson was found guilty of both murder and conspiracy to commit robbery following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in February.

Pycroft, who admitted conspiracy to commit robbery, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic case where a father, son and partner lost his life after getting involved in supplying drugs.

“From a starting point of 14 years, Judge Enright reduced Pycroft’s sentence by half to take into account the evidence he gave in support of our prosecution case, and by a further 25 percent for his guilty plea.

“I hope today is the start of delivering justice for Mr Dobre’s family.”

Hutchinson, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, is due to be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court later this month.

His grandmother, Diane Riley, 65, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, and his aunt, Jeanie Stewart, 45, of Waddington Way, Skegness, are also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in relation to help they gave Hutchinson to leave Peterborough after the murder.

